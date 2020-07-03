Delta Haze closes out Live at the Vail concerts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center held the last Sound Check: Live at the Vail concert Thursday evening in Landon Arena.

Thursday evening’s concert was provided by Delta Haze. The band plays a variety of music including Classic Rock, Blues, Motown, Pop, Funk and Country.

The concert was live streamed on the Stormont Vail Events Center Facebook page and and hosted by Ethan Jackson of Magic 107.7.

The event was sponsored by Prairie Band Casino and Resort, Schendel Lawn and Landscape, McCown Gordon Construction and Cortez Transportation.

Band members include Dale Ann Garcia – Lead Vocals, Percussion; Rick Garcia – Drums, Percussion; Karl Purvis – Bass Guitar; Randy Evans – Lead Guitar, Vocals; Brad Renner – Keyboards, Vocals.