Delta Haze returns to Evergy Plaza for the Live at Lunch Concert Series

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Wednesday’s Live at Lunch concert series continues with the classic rock band Delta Haze.

Delta Haze plays a variety of music including Classic Rock, Blues, Motown, Pop, Funk and Country.

The concert series is held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at Evergy Plaza in Downtown Topeka and is sponsored by Evergy Plaza.

Band members include Dale Ann Garcia – Lead Vocals, Percussion; Rick Garcia – Drums, Percussion; Karl Purvis – Bass Guitar; Randy Evans – Lead Guitar, Vocals; Brad Renner – Keyboards, Vocals.

Next week’s Live at Lunch Concert Series performers will be the duo Josh Vowell & Whitney Frost, Soul 2 Soul.