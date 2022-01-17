Delta Sigma Theta Sorority volunteers time for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority ot Topeka volunteered their time on Monday to honor the late Martin Luther King Jr. on his birthday, which was January, 15th.

“This is a community project we do every year on Martin Luther King’s Birthday. We felt like we could participate in helping our community by volunteering at Harvesters.” Valerie Patterson, President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Monday, January 17th, is the day we set aside to remember Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King, Jr., was born on January 15 1929, in Atlanta, Georgia. In 1954, Martin Luther King became pastor of the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama. Kingwas a strong worker for civil rights for members of his race and was a member of the executive committee of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. In December 1955, he accepted the leadership of the Negro nonviolent demonstration of contemporary times in the United States.

At the age of thirty-five, Martin Luther King, Jr., was the youngest man to have received the Nobel Peace Prize.

On the evening of April 4, 1968, while standing on the balcony of his motel room in Memphis, Tennessee, where he was to lead a protest march in sympathy with striking garbage workers of that city, he was assassinated.

Harvesters provides food and related household products to more than 760 nonprofit agencies including emergency food pantries, community kitchens, homeless shelters, children’s homes and others. They also offer education programs to increase community awareness of hunger and teach about good nutrition.