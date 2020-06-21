Departure brings all new material to the Woodshed

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – Topeka’s premier classic rock band Departure has been working on new material since COVID-19 canceled all their bookings in March. The band has not played in public since January 2020 and since, have been reorganizing their new set with all new songs, a new stage and new lights.

Saturday evening’s performance, at the Woodshed in North Topeka, debuted their new bass player, Todd Breckenridge. The rest of the band includes Amber Linderman, lead vocals, Gary Greening on guitar, Bill Kampsen on drums, Scott Thompson on keyboards and Kevin Fross, sound and lighting.

The Woodshed, 1901 North Kansas Ave., previously the Moose Lounge, has been completely renovated to accommodate events like the one Saturday evening with Departure.

Saturday’s performance with the band Departure marks the first public event they have booked since COVID-19 closed their doors in March, 2020.