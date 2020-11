TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka announced in late October that Deputy Chief Bryan Wheeles would take over as Interim Chief in January after TPD Chief Bill Cochran retires on January 1st. A search for a permanent Chief of Police will take place in early 2021.

KSNT News talked with him Wednesday about his career with the Topeka Police Department and changes he foresees within the Topeka Police Department.