Designer Showhouse tours going virtual this year

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – Child Care Aware of Northeast Kansas is nearing the end of renovations on their latest house that started in early February.

Revas Wywadis, Executive Director of Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas said the house at 2855 SW Fairview Dr. will be shown in a virtual tour this year.

“We will be releasing those show dates in mid June,” Wywadis said.

This is the third home in three years Child Care Aware has purchased and renovated for resell. A virtual tour is planned for the near future. Proceeds from the tours and the sale of the house will benefit Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas.

Childcare Aware of Eastern Kansas provides a high-quality, affordable child care system. They support children’s growth, development and educational advancement and creates a positive economic impact for families and communities.

For more information on Childcare Aware of Northeast Kansas, click here.