Dinosaurs invade Westridge Mall

Jurassic Adventure is a realistic dinosaur event being held at Westridge Mall over the weekend. Jurassic Adventure features a wide variety of fun and educational dinosaur activities for the entire family. The displays feature Ice Age periods and show how the Dinosaurs ruled the earth over 150 million years ago! Kids can ride a baby Dinosaurs, or be courageous and ride a 12 foot T Rex & Triceratops. There’s a fossil dig for young Paleontologists and a 9D Virtual Reality Ride for older children. A Jurassic Themed Bounce area with dinosaur inflatable bounce houses entertain the younger kids and basketball and darts for young adults.