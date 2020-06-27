Dirty Girl Adventures kicks off summer season with a concert by Restless Native

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – Dirty Girl Adventures kicked off their summer adventure season Friday evening with a live concert by Restless Native.

Denise Selbee/Koch, co-owner of Dirty Girl adventures, ” we provide outdoor adventure for both men and women and kids. If you hang out with us for very long, you will get a little dirty.”

Dirty Girl Adventures provides a variety of outdoor adventures such as kayaking, hiking, mountain biking, orienteering, geocaching, adventure racing and quality time and conversation with other women. They are located at 800 N Kansas Ave. in the NOTO Arts District. They host events in and around the Lawrence/Topeka area. For more information on Dirty Girl Adventures go to, www.dirtygirladventures.net!

Restless Native is a semi-acoustic group from Topeka that plays pop/rock music from the 60’s to today’s current hits. Band members include, Eddie Dawson, vocals and Tambourine, Ed Holm, guitar, keyboard and vocals and Terry Shepard, guitar, bass mandolin and vocals.