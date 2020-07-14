Dirty Girl Adventures teaches kayaking on Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dirty Girl Adventures teaches kayaking to both the beginner and advanced kayaker.

In addition to kayaking, the group enjoys camping and experiencing the outdoors through group events.

“Tonight we are having a lake yak, kayaking on beautiful Lake Shawnee,” co-owner Denise Selbee-Koch said. “This is a great event for beginners or people who want an evening out in the middle of the week.”

Koch said right now, they’re focusing on the Kansas River. The group has an event on Friday and Saturday of this week.

