TOPEKA, (KSNT) - The fate of a decades-old state office building in Topeka has been at the center of a long-standing debate among state lawmakers. Now, a committee has decided to provide recommendations for the final plans for the building in October.

The Joint Committee on State Building Construction met Tuesday to discuss plans to reconstruct the Docking State Office Building in downtown Topeka. Chair of the committee, Representative Marty Long, R-Ulysses, said the committee has taken time to weigh the costs and benefits of two different proposals.