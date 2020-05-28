Domer Livestock Arena undergoes major improvements

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Domer Livestock Arena has undergone major improvements during the time the Stormont Vail Events Center has been closed.

“We’ve made a lot of progress with our renovation plans because we have been closed the last two months,” Allie Geist, Director of Marketing for SVEC, said. “We have all new LED lighting, we have enclosed the arena and stall barns, we’ve added fans to keep the arena cooler, a renovated cafe and bathrooms and all new paint.”

The facility features a full-service cafe, paved parking lot, wash bays for livestock, 1,400 bleacher seats, 245 10′ x 10′ stalls, a 240′ x 120′ competition arena and a 200′ x 150′ covered exercise area.

The Domer Livestock Arena is widely used for horse shows such as roping, team penning, reining horse shows, barrel racing, sales and rodeo competitions. The arena also hosts exotic animal shows, dog shows, the Shawnee County 4-H Fair and other livestock events.