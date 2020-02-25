Doorstep Inc.’s Operation SoupLine a huge success

The Topeka Symphony Orchestra performed their America The Beautiful Concert Saturday evening at White Concert Hall. The Symphony used the great American Landscape as their inspiration for Saturday evening's concert. Aaron Copland’s Outdoor Overture made the audience feel like they were really outdoors and the concert recognized the photography works of Ansel Adams and featured a slideshow of the great photographer’s works. Other pieces include music that represents regions of the country, from the Grand Canyon to the Mississippi, from the great National Parks to Central Park, from our highways to the streets of our cities. The Topeka Symphony Orchestra is directed by Kyle Wiley Pickett.