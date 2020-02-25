Doorstep Inc.’s Operation SoupLine a huge success

Doorstep Inc. of Topeka held their annual Operation Soupline Tuesday at the Stormont Vail Events Center Ag Hall. For $10 guests received their choice of chili, chicken tortilla or Portuguese green soup, dessert and a drink. The lunch was served by local celebrities. Topeka High and Highland Park Bands provided local entertainment and there was a theme basket silent auction. With the assistance of faith-based organizations, community members and groups, Doorstep, Inc., 1119 SW 10th Ave., provides short-term emergency aid to individuals in need and information on services that promote long-term self-sufficiency for their clients. KSNT NEWS Evening Anchors, Brooke Lennington and Jace Mills and Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller were Celebrity servers for the lunchtime event.