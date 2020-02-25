Doorstep Inc.’s Operation SoupLine a huge success

Spotted Photo Gallery

by: , KSNT

Posted: / Updated:

Doorstep Inc. of Topeka held their annual Operation Soupline Tuesday at the Stormont Vail Events Center Ag Hall. For $10 guests received their choice of chili, chicken tortilla or Portuguese green soup, dessert and a drink. The lunch was served by local celebrities. Topeka High and Highland Park Bands provided local entertainment and there was a theme basket silent auction. With the assistance of faith-based organizations, community members and groups, Doorstep, Inc., 1119 SW 10th Ave., provides short-term emergency aid to individuals in need and information on services that promote long-term self-sufficiency for their clients. KSNT NEWS Evening Anchors, Brooke Lennington and Jace Mills and Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller were Celebrity servers for the lunchtime event.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories