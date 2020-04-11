Downtown Farmers Market sees steady traffic

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – The Downtown Farmers Market, 12th and Harrison in downtown Topeka, held their opening weekend on Saturday. Vendors were seeing steady traffic throughout the morning. The market features canned goods, spring flowers, early vegetables and herbs, homemade cookies and bread, honey and more. Mary Tyler, Downtown Farmers Market Manager said “most customers and vendors were wearing masks and everybody is respecting the COVID-19 6′ rule while at the market”. The Downtown Farmers Market is open every Saturday from April 11th to November 7th from 7:30 am to noon.