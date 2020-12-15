Downtown Topeka Inc. and the GTP sponsoring holiday window display contest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Downtown Topeka Inc. and the Greater Topeka Partnership are offering a $500 cash prize to the downtown business with the best holiday window display.

Downtown Topeka and the GTP announced their S. Kansas Avenue holiday window display contest, which began Dec. 1. A winner is expected to be announced on Dec. 21 and will be decided by votes from community members.

To decide the winner, the sponsoring organizations will ask the public to vote for their favorite displays. Those votes are expected to be collected via text, and each participating business will display a sign with specific voting instructions.

Businesses in the window lighting contest include: