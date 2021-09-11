Downtown Topeka Inc. brings back the popular ‘Touch A Truck’ event on Saturday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Downtown Topeka’s Touch-A-Truck is back. The annual event is designed to give kids a chance to see large trucks and other vehicles up close.

During this event trucks and vehicles, including fire trucks, construction equipment and semi-trucks, are on display for attendees to get up close and personal.

Touch-A-Truck is open from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Downtown Topeka on Kansas Avenue near Evergy Plaza.

This event is sponsored by Downtown Topeka Inc. and is free and open to the public.