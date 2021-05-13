Downtown Topeka Inc. holds first Downtown After Hours Social event for 2021

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Downtown Topeka Inc. held their quarterly “Downtown After Hours” social event at the Brew Bank and Kansas Commercial in downtown Topeka.

“This has been a very interesting year for DTI. We started out the year being a support system for downtown businesses and restaurants. We focused on recovery and making sure the businesses have all the assets they need to get through the pandemic.” said Rhianna Friedman, Downtown Topeka Inc. President. “DTI has hosted Downtown After Hours for several years now and this will be the first one of 2021. We have 2 more Downtown After Hours social events scheduled for this year. It’s exciting to get people out and mingling again”

Brew Bank owners Ryan Cavanaugh and Dusty Snethen won a Toptank competition in 2018 and received a $100,000 investment to start their business. Also, the passing of a new liquor law allowing self-serve taps paved the way for their new business.

Brew Bank is the first bar in Kansas that uses the “tap-wall technology”. They offer over 26 different craft beers and all are available on a “tap-wall” where guests can try each one while swiping a pre-paid card.

Kansas Commercial Real Estate Services, Inc. leases and manages commercial real estate in Topeka and NE Kansas for corporate, institutional and individual customers.

Owners Mike Morse, Mark Rezac and Ed Eller provide Commercial Real Estate services for Topeka and the surrounding area.

The next Downtown After Hours social event will be August 12th at Axe & Ale in Downtown Topeka.