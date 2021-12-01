Downtown Topeka Window Decorating Contest begins today

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sponsored by the Greater Topeka Partnership, the Downtown Topeka Window Decorating Contest begins on Wednesday, December 1.

Be sure to check out these downtown businesses and vote for your favorite. Each window will have a flyer with the number to text and vote, just type in the name of the business and send.

Here is a list of businesses participating in the contest:

LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center @ 303 South Kansas Ave.

Shana Cake – Topeka @ 435 South Kansas Ave.

Fidelity State Bank and Trust @ 600 South Kansas Ave.

Topeka Blueprint Company, Inc. @ 608 S.W. Jackson

David’s Jewelers @ 623 South Kansas Ave.

The Vintage Fox @ 114 S.W. 8th St.

Moburts @ 820 South Kansas Ave.

HTK Architects@ 900 South Kansas Ave.

Prairie Glass Studio @ 506 S.W. 10th Ave.

Several businesses are still getting ready, so be on the lookout for more windows.