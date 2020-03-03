Dr. Beatty talks politics with League of Women Voters

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – KSNT News Political Analyst and Washburn University Political Science Professor Dr. Bob Beatty spoke at the March meeting of the League of Women Voters, Tuesday at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.

Dr. Beatty talked about upcoming Kansas elections in the U.S. House and Senate, local elections and how past elections have an impact on future elections.

The next LWV meeting at the Library will be May 5th, with Michael Smith, Emporia State University, “Voting Laws”. The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation of citizens in government.