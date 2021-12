MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) - K-State men's basketball lost in heartbreaking fashion on Wednesday but they're back in the win column now, with an 82-64 win over Green Bay Sunday.

The game was still close about halfway through the first half, when Green Bay trailed by only two halfway through the half. K-State responded with a 7-0 run to extend its lead to nine. The Phoenix came back to pull within three with 6:54 remaining in the first half. K-State responded again, this time with a 17-4 run to end the half. It went into halftime leading 46-30.