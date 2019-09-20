Ducks Unlimited Banquet raises funds for Waterfowl and Wetlands

The 52nd Annual Topeka Ducks Unlimited Banquet was held Thursday evening at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center. Ducks Unlimited is an organization that strives for monitoring and evaluation of our Wetlands. Ducks Unlimited started in 1937 during the Dust Bowl when waterfowl populations had dropped to unprecedented lows. A small group of sportsmen joined together to form an organization that became known as Ducks Unlimited with a mission of Waterfowl and Wetlands Habitat Conservation. Proceed from the evening’s raffles and silent auctions benefit Ducks Unlimited programs.