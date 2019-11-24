Duke Mason gives benefit concert for MS

Duke Mason, Joplin, Mo. gave a benefit concert Sunday afternoon at Christ The King Church. Proceeds from the concert will go to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Duke sings, plays guitar, keyboard, bass and drums and has appeared on programs with country greats George Jones, Dale Evans and Pat Boone. He has performed concerts in the United States, Canada, Jamaica, and Mexico. He has appeared in the NBC TV show Real People and has performed with the group The Jordonaires. Lorena Prater, Ottawa, Ks. made a guest appearance at the Duke Mason concert. Prater is known for her it song Blue Bayou among others.