Duke Mason rocks the house at the Shawnee County fair concert

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 2021 Shawnee County Fair concert at the Stormont Vail Events Center, Heritage Hall Friday evening, featured the always popular and outgoing country singer Duke Mason.

“In a typical show we play everything from 50’s & 60’s rock and roll to classic country and a little bit of 70’s and 80’s. We always try to involve the crowd, because if they aren’t having fun, there is no point in doing it.” Duke Mason.

Duke Mason, from Joplin, Mo., is known as an Elvis Presley tribute artist as well as for his singing skills in country, gospel and classic rock music. The talented artist also plays guitar, keyboards, bass and drums.

He has performed with country greats, George Jones, The Gatlin Brothers, T.G. Shepard, Billy Dean, Sawyer Brown and many others.