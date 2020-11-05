Eats & Beats, Evergy Plaza’s new concert series for November

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka is sponsoring their new concert series named Eats & Beats.

“Tonight is our first night of Eats & Beats,” said Ashley Gilfillia, Evergy Plaza Event Manager. “Next year we hope to do a full series of three months of spring and summer events.”

The concert is for those who want to enjoy food and music after work. The concert series is every Wednesday evening in November from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Bass Hertz Productions will be spinning records each week and your favorite local food trucks will be serving great food.



The Food Truck Schedule is:

Nov. 4 – Chef LaMona

Nov. 11 – Hawk on the Go

Nov. 18 – Soul Fire Food Co.

Nov. 25 – Hawk on the Go