Ed Bozarth Dealership to donate to Topeka non-profits

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Beginning on Saturday, March 20th, Ed Bozarth Dealership will start collecting nominations for a weekly $1,000 donation to local nonprofit organizations.

“We try to help out the non-profits, we are always giving back to the community.” Chris Spargo, President and CEO of Ed Bozarth Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac.

“You can come in to the dealership and fill out a form for your favorite non-profit. Each Saturday we draw for two non-profits and we will donate $500 to each one. We draw every Saturday through the summer.”

“Last year we gave to the Helping Hands Humane Shelter, the Rescue Mission, several churches, the Topeka Art Guild.”

The donation will be split between two nonprofits . Ed Bozarth Chevrolet will continue to donate $1,000 weekly through the end of the summer. Nominations can be submitted in store by filling out a nomination form.

Ed Bozarth Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac is located at 3731 S.W. Topeka, Blvd.