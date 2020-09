TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka celebrated the first day of fall with a concert by Kyle Austin.

Vendors at the concert included Schenkel Farms, Circle Coffee, Cashmere Popcorn and Hazel Hill Chocolate.

The concert was free to the public and patrons were encouraged to bring canned goods to donate to Harvesters.

Later Tuesday evening, Evergy Plaza will light up orange for Hunger Action Month to conclude the first day of fall.