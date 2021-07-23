Evergy Plaza celebrates overdue grand opening

TOPEKA (KSNT) -Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka celebrated their official grand opening Friday afternoon. After several postponements due to weather and the pandemic, Evergy Plaza is officially declared open for the community to enjoy.

“Last year we weren’t able to have a grand opening, and we have been waiting for the right time to have a celebration to help honor what this means to our community and those who have made this happen,” said Ashley Gilfillan, Evergy Plaza Event manager.

On Friday Evergy Plaza offered food, snacks, drinks, and more as a “thank you” to those who came together to make the Plaza possible.

Paradize band provided live music and there was free food and water for all attendees.