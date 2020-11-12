Evergy Plaza continues Eats & Beats with Bass Hertz Productions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka is sponsoring their new concert series, Eats & Beats.

Jesse Hermreck with Bass Hertz Productions said Bass Hertz caters to all events and even brings all their own equipment.

“We are a group of DJ’s from Topeka that love music and we provide entertainment for events including equipment, lights and anything that has to do with music.”

The concert is for those who want to enjoy food and music after work. The concert series is every Wednesday evening in November from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Bass Hertz Productions will be spinning records each week and your favorite local food trucks will be serving great food.

The Food Truck Schedule is:

Nov. 11 – Hawk on the Go

Nov. 18 – Soul Fire Food Co.

Nov. 25 – Hawk on the Go