TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka kicked off its fall concert series on Wednesday.

“We just started ‘Live at Lunch’ which will be a weekly lunch series on Wednesday’s with a food truck and yard games,” said Ashlee Spring, Marketing Manager with Evergy Plaza.

The concert series will continue every Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. through October, 28th.

