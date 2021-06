TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza, in downtown Topeka, has a new summer concert series titled Eats & Beats. This concert series features 13 weeks of live music, food trucks and games every Thursday evening from June through August from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tonight’s music was provided by Soul 2 Soul, a classic rock band featuring Josh and Whitney Vowell.

Next weeks Eats & Beats will feature live music by the classic rock band Chance Encounter.