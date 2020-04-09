Evergy Plaza open to the public

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – Downtown Topeka’s newest attraction opened to the public on Wednesday, April 8th. The long awaited Evergy Plaza is complete and fully functional. Although this may have not been the opening day many anticipated, Evergy Plaza will provide Topeka with another much-needed outdoor escape for all to enjoy while social distancing. Evergy Plaza is located at the corner of 7th St. and Kansas Avenue. The 1-acre community gathering space will be home to about 400 events per year. Events at the Plaza will include concerts, artisan markets, finesses classes, watch parties and many more.