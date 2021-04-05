Evergy Plaza to host Market Mondays through October

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka will begin hosting Market Mondays each Monday afternoon through October.

“Today is our first Market Monday and we hope to offer it weekly throughout the season,” said Ashlee Spring, Evergy Plaza Sales and Marketing Manager. “It goes from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and it will be a farmers market and artisan market for the Topeka and downtown residents.”

The hope is to create a healthy community by increasing access to fresh, locally produced foods and other products. Evergy Plaza is partnering with local farms and small businesses to sell directly to consumers.

Click here to become a vendor and to get more information on Market Mondays.