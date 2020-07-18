Evergy Plaza’s first event is a Field of Dreams

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Friday evening, Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka held its first official event with the showing of the movie “Field of Dreams”.

“This is the first movie on the plaza this year,” Vince Frye said, the president of Downtown Topeka Inc. “These movies have always been at the statehouse. This is the first event we have had here because of social distancing. Our Jazz and Food Truck Festival is coming up in September and the Cruisn’ the Capitol is coming up in August.”

“This is our first paid event,” John Knight said, the Energy Plaza director. “We are really excited to be able to do this. We’ve been wanting to go at this since April and it finally got here.”

The Movie on the Plaza series is sponsored by the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library, Downtown Topeka, Inc., SevenEightFive Magazine, Evergy Plaza and the Greater Topeka Partnership.

The ever-popular 1989 movie is about an Iowa farmer Ray (Kevin Costner) who hears a mysterious voice one night in his cornfield saying, “if you build it, he will come.” Ray feels the need to act. He ends up building a baseball diamond on his land, supported by his wife, Annie (Amy Madigan). Afterward, the ghosts of great players start emerging from the crops to play ball, led by Joe “Shoeless” Jackson.