Evergy Plaza’s Live @ Lunch Concert Series continues

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza continues their Live @ Lunch concert series on Wednesday for the month of July.
The concerts run weekly from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka.
This weeks’ entertainment was provided by the band Carje’. Carjé is a rock fusion band from Topeka. Band members include:
- Riley Senne on guitar and vocals
- Eric Patterson Jr. on keyboards and vocals
- Cameron Smith on bass
- Jacob Herring on drums
Carjé plays a mixture of originals, classic rock, and modern hits.
Upcoming Live @ Lunch concerts include:
July 21st – Sloppy But Lucky
July 21st – Kyler Carpenter
July 28th – Still Vertical