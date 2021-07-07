Evergy Plaza’s Live @ Lunch Concert Series continues

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza continues their Live @ Lunch concert series on Wednesday for the month of July.

The concerts run weekly from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka.

This weeks’ entertainment was provided by the band Carje’. Carjé is a rock fusion band from Topeka. Band members include:

Riley Senne on guitar and vocals

Eric Patterson Jr. on keyboards and vocals

Cameron Smith on bass

Jacob Herring on drums

Carjé plays a mixture of originals, classic rock, and modern hits.

Upcoming Live @ Lunch concerts include:

July 21st – Sloppy But Lucky

July 21st – Kyler Carpenter

July 28th – Still Vertical