TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka entered its third week of Market Mondays, and plans to keep them going into October.

The plaza’s hope is to create a healthy community by increasing access to fresh, locally-produced foods and other products. Evergy Plaza is partnering with local farms and small businesses to sell directly to consumers.

Click here to become a vendor and to get more information on Market Mondays.