Family Service & Guidance Center’s Works of Heart goes virtual this year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Family Service & Guidance Center’s Works of Heart will go virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Works of Heart is always colorful, inspirational and exciting. And this year, it’s virtual!

Family Service & Guidance Center’s 14th annual Works of Heart Event will be livestreamed beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, August 14. There is no charge to register for the event or to watch the livestream.

Over 100 auction items – including kids’ art, home décor, professional artwork, photography, handcrafted ceramics, jewelry, unique experiences and much more – will be up for bid. This includes 10 pieces of art created by 12 FSGC clients who have been named Works of Heart Featured Artists.

“We won’t host a big gala event this year, but I guarantee a great time for everyone who registers for the event and watches the livestream,” said Pam Evans, FSGC Director of Marketing & Development. “Our talented Featured Artists will still be the stars of the show, and money raised will still benefit children living with anxiety, depression, ADHD and other mental health issues.”

A virtual social hour featuring jazz by the Kings of Swing jazz quintet starts at 6:30 p.m., followed by the program and Featured Artist recognition at 7 p.m. The event will conclude around 7:45 p.m.

The event will be livestreamed on Facebook Live and YouTube Live.

In addition to artwork, FSGC will auction off dozens of unique items, including:

A rare opportunity for one lucky passenger to ride in a World War II-era trainer airplane

A Kansas City Getaway including two-nights hotel and dinners at two of Kansas City’s favorite restaurants

A rental of Topeka’s historic Dillon House event venue

A fun day and cabin rental for up to 16 people at White Memorial Camp near Council Grove Reservoir

A create-your-own getaway package that includes $1,000 in Hotels.com gift cards

Guests must be registered to bid on auction items, and there is no charge to register. To register, browse auction items and for more information, visit bidpal.net/FSGCart or text “FSGCart” to 243725.



In addition, guests who register before 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, will be entered into a drawing for a $250 Visa gift card. The winner will be announced during the livestream.

“It will be an unforgettable night,” Evans said. “Between the music, the program and the auction, there’s going to be something special for everyone.”

Bidding will open on Friday, August 7. In the meantime, individuals can browse through all of the items and click the “watch” button for those that they’re particularly interested in.

For more information on the virtual Works of Heart Event or to learn more about any of FSGC’s programs or services, contact Pam Evans, FSGC Director of Marketing & Development, at 785.232.7902 or pevans@fsgctopeka.com.