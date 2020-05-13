Farview Farms Meat Processing sees increased demand for fresh meat

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Farview Farms Meat Company saw an increase in demand for fresh meat as grocery store chains ran out of supplies.

Farview Farms Owner and Operator Drew Forster, said the store has had difficulty meeting the demand.

“Most of our products have not gone up in price like in the grocery stores. The supply chain has hit a hiccup, the demand has shifted from food service to retail and the demand has risen because people are stocking up.”

Because they are not raising the prices of their products, the owner asked for people to buy only what is necessary.

“It would help the supply chain if people would only buy what you need for the week.”