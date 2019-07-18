Fastpitch Softball Teams play for a National Championship at Lake Shawnee

Over 40 fastpitch softball teams from seven different states are in Topeka this week to compete for a National Championship. Topeka is hosting the U14 fastpitch Softball Tournament at the Bettis Sports Complex at Lake Shawnee. Additional games are being played at the softball fields on Westedge Road. Shawnee County Parks & Rec. is providing the facilities and helping to organize the event. The Tournament is sanctioned by the USSSA Fastpitch Softball National Championships (United States Specialty Sports Association). See more photos here.