TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Family Initiative (TFI) broke ground on a new gymnasium for Pathway Family Services, a Topeka-based Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility, on Friday.

Michael Patrick, TFI CEO, " This campus, on any given day has over 65 children that we house here that are in need of our services. Good physical health goes right along with good behavioral health. good It is important that they have a place to burn off energy, play basketball, volleyball and just run around to burn energy. It is important for kids to be active."