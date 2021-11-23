Feel the holiday spirit, the Festival of Trees is open

TOPEKA (KSNT) – SLI of Topeka (formerly Sheltered Living Inc.) has opened their annual Festival of Trees fundraiser in Fairlawn Plaza Monday. The non-profit supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Capital City.

This year’s event features 50 trees, wreaths, and other decorations donated by individuals and groups in Topeka.

The event which is usually held in Ag Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center each year was a virtual event in 2020. This year SLI decided to have the in-person event but changed the location to the Fairlawn Plaza Mall.

This year’s Festival of Trees will be open for two weeks in Fairlawn Plaza. The event is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Monday through December 4, closed on Thanksgiving. There are items available to bid on in a silent auction as well. Click here to check out the auction items. Bidding will be open for the entire two weeks of the event.