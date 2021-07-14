Fiesta food sales begin today!

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The annual Fiesta Mexicana will not be happening this year but the Fiesta Food sales will.

“Today is the first day of the Fiesta Week Food sales. We have all of our help and we are ready to go and great people,” said Alicia Guerrero-Chavez, Fiesta Mexicana Chairperson.

“This year we are just doing the food sales, dine in or carry out. We still want to great people with food, you can come and sit and eat and enjoy everybody’s company.”

There will not be the traditional Fiesta this year because of the pandemic, however the food sales will go on as usual at the Marlo Cuevas-Balandran Activity Center at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

The food sale starts today and runs through Saturday. You can eat inside the activity center or carry out. The sale takes place between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.