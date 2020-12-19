Fire Me Up Ceramics teaches the art of sculpting clay

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Fire Me Up Ceramics studio teaches the art of sculpting clay from it’s most organic form to an object that can be treasured for a lifetime.

“Tonight’s class is called wine & wheel, said Monette Mark, Owner. “You can bring your own bottle of wine and we provide the clay. We show people how to throw clay, they learn the process and have a good time doing it.”

The studio offers wheel throwing classes for:

Beginning, intermediate and advanced participants

Wheel throwing – children and adults

Hand building – children and adults

Advanced techniques – adult

Children ages 6-14

Adults 15 and up

Artists can rent a studio space as well. Spaces include:

36 sq. ft. of personal work space

Your own worktables

Your own shelves

Locker

24-hour access to all studio amenities

You supply your own tools and clay, studio glazes will be available for use.

Click here for upcoming classes and more information on Fire Me Up Ceramics.