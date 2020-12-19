Fire Me Up Ceramics teaches the art of sculpting clay

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Fire Me Up Ceramics studio teaches the art of sculpting clay from it’s most organic form to an object that can be treasured for a lifetime.
“Tonight’s class is called wine & wheel, said Monette Mark, Owner. “You can bring your own bottle of wine and we provide the clay. We show people how to throw clay, they learn the process and have a good time doing it.”
The studio offers wheel throwing classes for:
- Beginning, intermediate and advanced participants
- Wheel throwing – children and adults
- Hand building – children and adults
- Advanced techniques – adult
- Children ages 6-14
- Adults 15 and up
Artists can rent a studio space as well. Spaces include:
- 36 sq. ft. of personal work space
- Your own worktables
- Your own shelves
- Locker
- 24-hour access to all studio amenities
- You supply your own tools and clay, studio glazes will be available for use.
Click here for upcoming classes and more information on Fire Me Up Ceramics.