Fire Me Up Ceramics teaches the art of sculpting clay

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Fire Me Up Ceramics studio teaches the art of sculpting clay from it’s most organic form to an object that can be treasured for a lifetime.

“Tonight’s class is called wine & wheel, said Monette Mark, Owner. “You can bring your own bottle of wine and we provide the clay. We show people how to throw clay, they learn the process and have a good time doing it.”

The studio offers wheel throwing classes for:

  • Beginning, intermediate and advanced participants
  • Wheel throwing – children and adults
  • Hand building – children and adults
  • Advanced techniques – adult
  • Children ages 6-14
  • Adults 15 and up

Artists can rent a studio space as well. Spaces include:

  • 36 sq. ft. of personal work space
  • Your own worktables
  • Your own shelves
  • Locker
  • 24-hour access to all studio amenities
  • You supply your own tools and clay, studio glazes will be available for use.

Click here for upcoming classes and more information on Fire Me Up Ceramics.

