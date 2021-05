TOPEKA (KSNT) – Redbud Park, located in the NOTO Arts District, celebrated another First Friday Art Walk with live music, face painting, shopping and dining.

The evening kicked off with a chalk walk on North Kansas Avenue and continued with shopping at the many stores and restaurants in NOTO. The NOTO Arts Center featured the Quincy Elementary Student Art Exhibit and Redbud Park held live entertainment by Oceanside Hotels on the Kaw Valley Bank Stage.