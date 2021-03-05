First Friday Art Walk features local artists and their work

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The March First Friday Art Walk featured four local artists that have been instrumental in keeping the Topeka art community alive and robust.

Stephen Smith owns Stephen A. Smith Art Gallery. It uniquely displays numerous artists’ works. Monthly, new works are introduced for the intentional art investor, as well as, new appreciators of fine art. The diverse art mediums displayed appeal to a wide variety of art enthusiasts.

Two Wolves Art Studio is owned by Alexander Lancaster. It’s an art gallery and art studio of the Two Wolves Artist Collective, a place to show art, perform art and have art classes and sessions. The studio focuses on the city arts and community.

Azyz Sharafy, an art Professor at Washburn University, teaches Electonic Arts and Graphic Design. Sharafy is currently exhibiting his artwork at Fire Me Up Ceramics in the NOTO Arts District. Sharafy has become an expert in digital and electronic arts, which has changed the course of his art practice. These experiences contributed to the development of College courses such as 2D and 3D animation, special effects, game design, digital painting/drawing and interactive art.

Staci Dawn Ogle is the Program & Communications Coordinator for the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District. Staci has been a part of NOTO since 2011 as an artist and gallery owner. She has shown in over one hundred art shows, nationally and internationally, with twelve solo exhibits. She is active in the community and has contributed her art expertise to numerous causes, such as the coordination of a large mural project for Sheltered Living, Inc. (SLI) displayed each year at the Festival of Trees and collaborative paintings with an elephant and an alligator to benefit the Topeka Zoo. Other community partnerships include Topeka Civic Theater, the Topeka Capital-Journal, ERC Designer Show House and Truth in Comedy. Staci is past chair of the Aaron Douglas Art Fair, Coordinator of NOTO Art and Antique Festival, has served on the NOTO Board of Directors, was an Arty Award Visual Artist Finalist 2017 and recently nominated as one of YWCA 2020 Woman of Excellence.

The next First Friday Art Walk will be Friday, April 2nd, 2021