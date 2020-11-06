First Friday Art Walk – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Today is the First Friday Art Walk in the NOTO Arts District in North Topeka. Several of the NOTO businesses have begun to decorate for the Christmas season.

Most NOTO businesses are now open and the public is encouraged to visit and shop the NOTO Arts District. Most stores require a mask to enter.

A few of the businesses participating in this month’s Art Walk include,

Amused

Couture 785 Arts

Creations Of Hope Gallery

4 Girls Garage

Fire Me Up Ceramics and Fine Art Studios

Kaw River Rustics

Matryoshka Tattoo

2 Days Monthly Market

Phoenix Finds

Corner Market

NOTO Arts Center

NOTO Arts Place

Compass Point