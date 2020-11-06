First Friday Art Walk – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Today is the First Friday Art Walk in the NOTO Arts District in North Topeka. Several of the NOTO businesses have begun to decorate for the Christmas season.
Most NOTO businesses are now open and the public is encouraged to visit and shop the NOTO Arts District. Most stores require a mask to enter.
A few of the businesses participating in this month’s Art Walk include,
Amused
Couture 785 Arts
Creations Of Hope Gallery
4 Girls Garage
Fire Me Up Ceramics and Fine Art Studios
Kaw River Rustics
Matryoshka Tattoo
2 Days Monthly Market
Phoenix Finds
Corner Market
NOTO Arts Center
NOTO Arts Place
Compass Point