First Friday Art Walk offers a wide variety for the Art Connoisseur

Friday, Aug. 2nd marks another First Friday Art walk in Topeka. The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center had their Mobile Museum at the Brookwood Shopping Center, The Cyrus Hotel on South Kansas Ave. featured Artists demonstrating their Artistic Abilities, the art galleries in NOTO were inviting art Connoisseurs into their studios to view their latest creations, there was face painting by Aunt Nancy’s, live entertainment by various musicians and the local breweries and restaurants in NOTO were packed to capacity with First Friday Art Walkers. See more photos here.