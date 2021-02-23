First Presbyterian Church celebrates Shrove Tuesday with drive-thru pancake feed

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The First Presbyterian Church in Topeka celebrated Shrove Tuesday with a drive-thru pancake feed.

“Shrove Tuesday was actually last Tuesday, but because of the weather, we had to postpone it to this Tuesday,” volunteer Carlene Jones said. “Fat Tuesday is the kickoff for Lent. We have plenty of people cooking and lots of pancakes.”

Fat Tuesday is a Christian celebration beginning on the day before Ash Wednesday. Often referred to as Mardi Gras, Fat Tuesday is the last night of eating rich, fatty foods before Lent, which is a Christian ritual of fasting during the Lenten Season.

Shrove Tuesday was Feb. 16th of this year, but because of the severe cold last Tuesday the First Presbyterian Church postponed their pancake feed until today.