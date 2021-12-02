FirstTee of Topeka receives donations from Capitol Federal for girls golf equipment

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Capitol Federal has donated $15,000 to FirstTee of Topeka for equipment for a girl’s golf site, to be located at the GreatLife Shawnee Country Club golf course.

“Today we are here to receive a check from Capitol Federal for our new girl’s site at the Shawnee Country Club,” Marcus Miller, Executive Director of FirstTee, said. “We will have girls here from ages 6 to 17 and we are going to give them a safe and friendly environment to learn in.”

As a youth development organization, FirstTee believes that experiences are the greatest teacher. By seamlessly integrating the game of golf with a life skills curriculum, they create active learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence and resilience that kids carry to everything they do.

“We are raffling off a 2021 Dodge Ram Laramie 1500,” Miller said. “It is an amazing truck and it has amenities I haven’t even heard of. We are also giving away a seven-day all inclusive vacation to Mexico, a three day golf trip to Arizona and $2000 in cash. All proceeds from the raffle will go to support FirstTee Topeka.”

Miller said FirstTee Greater Topeka strives to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf.

Those present at the check presentation were:

Tom Hagan, Cap Fed

Tammy Dishman, Cap Fed

Randy Forbes, Cap Fed

Rick Farrant, GreatLife

Kim Swearingen, GreatLife

Marcus Miller, FirstTee

Jane Yi, FirstTee

Click here for more information on First tee Greater Topeka.