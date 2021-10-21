For medical job hopefuls, Washburn University offers career fair

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University held a career fair in Memorial Union, for students in the healthcare programs at Washburn University, Washburn Tech and other local institutions, as well as all students interested in a career in the medical industry.

“Like most employers and certainly in the health care industry, just about everybody is ready to hire,” said Kent McAnally, Washburn University Director of Career Services. “Of the students coming today, some are prospectors and are not ready to be hired but we have the Washburn students that will graduate in December and May who are ready for the interview process.”

The fair was helpful for those who may be exploring a career in the medical field as well as students making decisions about majors and careers.

“We have about 40 organizations here today and we have invited a number of students to the fair today,” McAnally said.

The Health Fair is going from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday in the Memorial Union.