Forest Bathing, another way to relieve your stress

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Forest Bathing is the latest exhibit currently showing at the Alice C. Sabatini Art Gallery.

Forest Bathing means bathing in the forest atmosphere or taking in the forest through our senses. This does not mean exercise, or hiking or jogging. It is simply being in nature, connecting with it through our senses of sight, hearing, taste, smell and touch.

You can forest-bathe anywhere in the world – wherever there are trees; in hot weather or in cold; in rain, sunshine or snow. You don’t need a forest to go forest bathing, you can do it anywhere – in a nearby park or in your garden.

The exhibit will remain in the Alice C. Sabatini Art Gallery through May 2nd. Gallery hours are 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Sabatini Gallery is named in memory of local artist, educator, designer and philanthropist Alice C. Sabatini and is located in the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.