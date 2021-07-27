FORGE celebrates family fun night at Evergy Plaza

TOPEKA (KSNT) – FORGE of Topeka celebrated a family fun night Tuesday at Evergy Plaza.

“FORGE is a young talent group, 18 to 40 years of age, they are young professionals here in Topeka,” said FORGE Play Herd Chair Sabrina Crevoiserat. “It is mostly a volunteer organization. Tonight we are here at Evergy Plaza for our family festival. We have the fountains, Nancy’s Face Art, Vikings Grille and Kona Ice and it’s all free for families to enjoy themselves.”

The night included a food truck from Viking’s Grill, Kona Ice, face painting with Aunt Nancy’s Face Art, water fountains and socializing with family and fellow FORGE members. The event was free to attend.